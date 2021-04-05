AP PHOTOS: Italy ballroom dancers twirl through lockdown ALESSANDRA TARANTINO, Associated Press April 5, 2021 Updated: April 5, 2021 2:44 a.m.
1 of21 Young dancers, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 train at the New Dancing Days school, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Dancers, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 warm up before their lesson at the New Dancing Days school, in Rome, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
3 of21 Dancers, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 warm up before their lesson at the New Dancing Days School, in Rome, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
4 of21 Dancers, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 look at their schoolmates training at the New Dancing Days School, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Dancers, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 look at their schoolmates training at the New Dancing Days school, in Rome, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
6 of21 Young dancers, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 train at the New Dancing Days association, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
7 of21 A couple of young dancers, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 talk in a pause of their training at the New Dancing Days association, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Dancers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 train at the New Dancing Days school, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions.. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
9 of21 New dancing Days owner Raffaella Serafini gives directions to dancers during a practice in Rome, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
10 of21 Young dancers, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 train at the New Dancing Days School, in Rome, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Despite the lock-down in Rome competitive dancers can still train.While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Young dancers twirl during a practice at the New Dancing Days School, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
12 of21 Dancers twirl during a practice at the New Dancing Days school, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
13 of21 Dancers twirl during a practice at the New Dancing Days school, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 A young dancer, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 trains at the New Dancing Days association, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
15 of21 A dancer, adjusts her face mask wore to curb the spread of COVID-19 at the New Dancing Days association, in Rome, Wednesday March 24, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
16 of21 Dancers put on their shoes before a practice at the New Dancing Days school, in Rome, Sunday, March 28 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 New Dancing Days owner Raffaella Serafini gives directions to dancers during a practice, in Rome, Sunday, March 28, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
18 of21 Dancers warm up before a practice at the New Dancing Days School, in Rome, Sunday, March 28, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
19 of21 Caterina Galasso, 62, and Silvano Nocca, 72 pose for a portrait after a practice at the New Dancing Days school, in Rome, Sunday March 28 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Serena Brunetti, left, and Andrea Sterbini pose for a portrait after a practice at the New Dancing Days association, in Rome, Sunday, March 28, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21 Simone Angelino, 22, left, and Florina Roxana Salcu, 21, pose for a portrait after a practice at the New Dancing Days School, in Rome, Sunday March 28, 2021. While much of Italy is in coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — Social distancing isn't usually part of the ballroom dancing lexicon. But in an industrial zone on the outskirts of Rome, couples of every age twirl and turn across the dance floor, even through a pandemic, just as ballroom dancers have done for decades around the world.
While much of Italy is in a coronavirus lockdown, with live music and theatrical performances barred, cinemas shuttered and many sporting activities limited, competitive ballroom dancing is alive and well here, albeit with precautions.
Written By
ALESSANDRA TARANTINO