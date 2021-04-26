AP PHOTOS: Faces new and familiar at a most unusual Oscars April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 10:55 a.m.
1 of34 Regina King, left, and Aldis Hodge arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Mark Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of34 Carey Mulligan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
3 of34 Lakeith Stanfield arrives at a screening of the Oscars on Monday, April 26, 2021 in London. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
4 of34 H.E.R. arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
6 of34 Tyler Perry, winner of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
8 of34 Nominees, including: Yorgos Lamprinos, bottom center, Adrien Merigeau, center left, Amaury Ovise, center right, Nicolas Becker, center, Jean-Louis Livi, top right, and Florian Zeller, top second left, attend a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Paris, France. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less
9 of34 Chloe Zhao, winner of the awards for best picture and director for "Nomadland," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
10 of34 Maria Bakalova arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
12 of34 Paul Raci arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
13 of34 Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
14 of34 Zendaya arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
15 of34 Leslie Odom Jr. arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
17 of34 Yuh-Jung Youn, left, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari," and Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah," talk outside the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
19 of34 Florian Zeller smiles as he holds his Oscars statuette after winning the Best Adapted Screenplay for the 'The Father' at a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Paris, France. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less
20 of34 Producers Peter Spears, from left, Frances McDormand, Chloe Zhao, Mollye Asher and Dan Janvey, winners of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
22 of34 Emerald Fennell, winner of the award for best original screenplay for "Promising Young Woman," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
23 of34 Director/Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
25 of34 Pippa Ehrlich, left, and James Reed pose in the press room with the award for best documentary feature for "My Octopus Teacher" at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
26 of34 H.E.R., winner of the award for best original song for "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
27 of34 Phillip Bladh, from left, Carlos Cortes, Michellee Couttolenc and Jaime Baksht, winners of the award for best sound for "Sound of Metal," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
28 of34 Martin Desmond Roe, left, and Travon Free pose with award for best live action short film for "Two Distant Strangers" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
29 of34 Mia Neal, winner of the award for best makeup and hairstyling for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
30 of34 Andra Day arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
31 of34 Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
32 of34 Mia Neal, from left, Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera, winners of the award for best makeup and hairstyling for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
33 of34 Isla Fisher helps make the final touches to clean the suit of Sacha Baron Cohen as they arrive to attend a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Rick Rycroft/AP Show More Show Less
34 of34 Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher pose for a photo during a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Rick Rycroft/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was a night that honored nomads and a messiah, new faces and old at a most unusual Academy Awards.
The pandemic-era ceremony at the first-time Oscars home of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles was streamlined and socially distanced, lacking crowds and many if not most of the traditions that mark Hollywood’s biggest night.