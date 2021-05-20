AP PHOTOS: Eurovision delivers decades of songs, spectacle The Associated Press May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 3:21 a.m.
1 of17 FILE - In this April 6, 1974 file photo, Swedish pop group ABBA celebrate winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest on stage at the Brighton Dome in England with their song Waterloo. The coronavirus pandemic canceled the contest in 2020 for the first time in six decades, but now it’s back. On Saturday performers from 26 countries will vie for Eurovision victory in a live televised final in the Dutch city of Rotterdam. The prize is glory for the winning nation, though rarely mega-stardom for the victorious act. A few international stars have emerged from Eurovision’s sequinned ranks, including Swedish pop titans ABBA — victors in 1974 with “Waterloo” — and Canadian chanteuse Celine Dion, who won the 1988 contest for Switzerland. Robert Dear/AP Show More Show Less
FILE - In this March 21, 1970 file photo, Ireland's entrant 'Dana' sings the winning song "All Kinds of Everything" in the Eurovision Song Contest, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
3 of17 FILE - In this April 4, 1981 file photo, Buck's Fizz on stage during rehearsals for the Eurovision Sing contest in Dublin, Ireland. The band won the contest with their song "Making Your Mind Up." Bob Dear/AP Show More Show Less
FILE - In this May 1, 1988 file photo, Celine Dion shows her Eurovision Song Contest trophy in Dublin, Ireland.
5 of17 FILE - In this Sunday May 10, 1998 file photo, Israeli singer Dana International celebrates her victory in the Eurovision Song Contest at the Birmingham Indoor Arena, England. Louisa Buller/AP Show More Show Less
6 of17 FILE - In this early Sunday, May 21, 2006 file photo, Finnish group Lordi celebrate after their victory in the Eurovision Song Contest at the Indoor Olympic stadium in Athens, Greece. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
FILE - In this May 12, 2007 file photo, Verka Serduchka from the Ukraine sings 'Dancing Lasha Tumbai' at a dress rehearsal for the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest, in Helsinki, Finland.
8 of17 FILE - In this May 11, 2007 file photo, Scooch representing the United Kingdom, sing their song entitled 'Flying the Flag (For You)' at a dress rehearsal for the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest, in Helsinki, Finland. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
9 of17 FILE - In this May 14, 2011 file photo, Ireland's 'Jedward', John and Edward Grimes, perform their song 'Lipstick' during the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Duesseldorf, Germany. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
10 of17 FILE - In this Friday, May 25, 2012 file photo, Russia Buranovskiye Babushki perform during a rehearsal for the final of the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest at the Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan. Sergey Ponomarev/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 FILE - In this Thursday, May 16, 2013 file photo, Finland's Krista Siegfrids, second right, kisses a dancer as she performs her song "Marry Me" during the second semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
FILE - In this May 10, 2014 file photo, The Tolmachevy Sisters representing Russia perform the song 'Shine' during the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen, Denmark.
13 of17 FILE - In this Saturday, May 10, 2014 file photo, Conchita Wurst representing Austria performs the song 'Rise Like a Phoenix' during the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen, Denmark. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
FILE - In this May 9, 2017 file photo, Slavko Kalezic from Montenegro performs the song "Space" during the first Semifinal for the Eurovision Song Contest, in Kiev, Ukraine.
15 of17 FILE - In this March 20, 1965 file photo, Winner, 18-year-old French singer France Gall, singing for Luxembourg in the Eurovision Song Contest, poses with her award with Serge Gainsbourg, left, and orchestra director Alain Gorauguer, right, in Naples. Guilio Broglio/AP Show More Show Less
16 of17 FILE - In this April 6, 1974 file photo, members of Swedish group ABBA and close associates celebrate the victory of their song "Waterloo" in the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton, England. The four members of ABBA, Benny Andersson, left, Annifrid Lyngstad, third left, Agnetha Faltskog, second right, and Bjorn Ulvaeus, right, , second right, were the most successful winners of the Eurovision Song Contest, enjoying unprecedented success after their victory. File/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17 FILE - In this Tuesday, May 14, 2019 file photo Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia performs during the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest semi-final in Tel Aviv, Israel. Sebastian Scheiner/AP Show More Show Less
Once a year, Europeans come together in a flurry of flags, spangles and disco beats to compete for the continent’s pop crown at the Eurovision Song Contest.
The coronavirus pandemic canceled the contest in 2020 for the first time in six decades. But now it’s back. On Saturday, performers from 26 countries will vie for Eurovision victory during a live televised final in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.
Written By
The Associated Press