AP PHOTOS: Bejeweled camels wrestle for victory in Turkey EMRAH GUREL, Associated Press Jan. 18, 2022 Updated: Jan. 18, 2022 2:38 a.m.
1 of15 Wrestling camels, bearing elaborately decorated saddles, parade during a contest in Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Ahead of the games, on Saturday, camels were paraded in a beauty pageant titled "the most ornate camel contest" when they are decked out with colorful beaded muzzles, fabrics, pompoms, bells and Turkish flags. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 A camel owner prepares his camel during a contest parade in Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Ahead of the games, on Saturday, camels were paraded in a beauty pageant titled "the most ornate camel contest" when they are decked out with colorful beaded muzzles, fabrics, pompoms, bells and Turkish flags. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 Spectators watch camels wrestling during Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. They were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, the biggest and most prestigious festival, which celebrated its 40th run. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Camels wrestle during Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. They were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, the biggest and most prestigious festival, which celebrated its 40th run. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 A camel is led into the arena during Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. They were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, the biggest and most prestigious festival, which celebrated its 40th run. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
6 of15 Spectators watch camels wrestling during Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. They were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, the biggest and most prestigious festival, which celebrated its 40th run. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 Musicians perform traditional folk songs, as spectators enjoy on the hill overlooking the arena where camels wrestle during Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Camels wrestle during Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. They were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, the biggest and most prestigious festival, which celebrated its 40th run. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 Wrestling camels, bearing elaborately decorated saddles, parade during a contest in Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Ahead of the games, on Saturday, camels were paraded in a beauty pageant titled "the most ornate camel contest" when they are decked out with colorful beaded muzzles, fabrics, pompoms, bells and Turkish flags. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
10 of15 Camels wrestle during Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. They were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, the biggest and most prestigious festival, which celebrated its 40th run. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Spectators watch camels wrestling during Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. They were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, the biggest and most prestigious festival, which celebrated its 40th run. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 A man prepares a camel during Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. They were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, the biggest and most prestigious festival, which celebrated its 40th run. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 Men dance during Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. They were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, the biggest and most prestigious festival, which celebrated its 40th run. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Spectators watch camels wrestling during Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. They were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, the biggest and most prestigious festival, which celebrated its 40th run. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15 A camel owner strokes his camel prior a contest parade in Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Ahead of the games, on Saturday, camels were paraded in a beauty pageant titled "the most ornate camel contest" when they are decked out with colorful beaded muzzles, fabrics, pompoms, bells and Turkish flags. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
SELCUK, Turkey (AP) — Black-eyed Nirvana and Mr. Isa, two male camels from the western Aydin province of Turkey and wearing colorful saddles, circled the grounds with their owners and then wrestled fiercely as thousands cheered.
They were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, the biggest and most prestigious festival of its kind, which celebrated its 40th run Sunday. The wrestling grounds is a few miles away from Ephesus, the site of ancient Greek ruins. Smaller festivals are held across Turkey’s Aegean and Mediterranean provinces.