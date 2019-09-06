AP Interview: Gorsuch rues loss of civility in public life

Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's first appointee to the high court, speaks to The Associated Press about events that have influenced his life and the loss of civility in public discourse, in his chambers at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Gorsuch has written a new book on the importance of civics and civility, and a defense of his preferred originalism method of interpreting laws and the Constitution.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Neil Gorsuch (GOR'-suhch) is following the path of Supreme Court colleagues-turned-authors in a new book in which he laments the loss of civility in public discourse.

The 52-year-old justice says in an interview with The Associated Press that he wrote "A Republic, If You Can Keep It" because Americans should remember that their political opponents "love this country as much as we do."

But Gorsuch has little to say about the president who appointed him to the Supreme Court and who routinely brands his opponents dopes, losers, liars and worse.

When asked about President Donald Trump's rough speech, Gorsuch says he's not going to talk about politics.