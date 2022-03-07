Morgan Wallen wins album of the year at ACM Awards ANDREW DALTON , AP Entertainment Writer March 7, 2022 Updated: March 7, 2022 9:57 p.m.
Morgan Wallen accepts the award for album of the year for "Dangerous: The Double Album" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Jimmy Allen performs "Viva Las Vegas" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.



Kelsea Ballerini, left, and Dolly Parton perform "Big Jeans and Faded Dreams" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Jason Aldean, left, and Carrie Underwood perform "If I Didn't Love You" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Jason Aldean, left, and Carrie Underwood accept the award for single of the year for "If I Didn't Love You" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Morgan Wallen won album of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night for “Dangerous: The Double Album,” a year after he was removed from the ACMs ballot after he was caught on camera using a racial slur.
Wallen made no direct reference to the issue and his absence from recent awards shows as accepted the trophy at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but may have hinted at it.