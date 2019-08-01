Whistleblower vindicated in Cisco cybersecurity case

BOSTON (AP) — A computer security expert who discovered critical security flaws more than a decade ago in Cisco video surveillance software says he figured it would be a career-boosting milestone.

Instead, James Glenn lost his job. And Cisco didn't acknowledge the flaws for five years.

On Wednesday, Glenn finally got vindication with the announcement of an $8.6 million settlement stemming from a lawsuit he filed in 2011.

But Glenn says he's hardly celebrating and would have liked to see Cisco pay more.

The software was used at major U.S. international airports and multiple federal agencies with sensitive missions

Glenn's lawyers say his is the first cybersecurity case successfully litigated under the federal False Claims Act. It lets whistleblowers report fraud and misconduct in federal contracting and collect when claims succeed.