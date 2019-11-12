Army's use of TikTok app raises concerns on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army's use of a China-owned video app called TikTok as part of a new campaign to recruit young people into the service is raising concerns on Capitol Hill.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer 0f New York sent a letter to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy asking about potential national security risks posed by the social media platform.

Schumer said national security experts have raised concerns about TikTok's collection and handling of user data, including personal information, locations and other content. And he noted that Chinese laws compel companies to cooperate with China's government and intelligence collection.

TikTok has said its data is not subject to Chinese law and that it does not remove content based on "sensitivities related to China."

On the app, people share short videos, often set to music.