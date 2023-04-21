Skip to main content Turn off refresh
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.

1PrestoAuton 3.61 +2.22 Up159.7
2DermatThrs 2.63 +1.37 Up108.7
3EyePtPh 9.00 +4.67 Up107.9
4TenayaTh 5.55 +2.68 Up 93.4
5Augmedix 3.05 +1.29 Up 73.3
6TreviTher 2.98 +1.09 Up 57.7
7ToroCorpn 3.46 +1.22 Up 54.5
8ReneoPhar 10.50 +3.70 Up 54.4
9VNYNEThrs 4.15 +1.43 Up 52.6
10IndaptusTh 2.86 +.91 Up 46.7
11Baudaxrs 2.45 +.77 Up 45.8
12AnPacBiors 5.71 +1.72 Up 43.2
13DiscMedirs 31.35 +9.40 Up 42.8
14AcrivonThn 11.74 +3.36 Up 40.1
15ProfDvrsrs 3.73 +1.06 Up 39.7
16ImmunityBio 2.68 +.75 Up 38.9
17GeronCorp 2.67 +.70 Up 35.5
18PepGenn 12.55 +3.28 Up 35.4
194DMolecu 21.81 +5.64 Up 34.9
20LindbladExpd 11.79 +3.03 Up 34.6
21TransMdGp 88.73 +22.50 Up 34.0
22Broadwind 5.20 +1.27 Up 32.3
23LegndBiotch 69.70 +16.68 Up31.5
24CarrolsRest 3.65 +.86 Up 30.8
25MINDTcpfA 8.55 +1.97 Up 29.9
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1WindtreeThrs 2.21 —2.17 Off 49.5
2KinnateBio 2.88 —2.58 Off 47.3
3SMXSecrAn 1.12 .98 Off 46.7
4NearIntllg 3.32 —2.65 Off 44.4
5VerbTechrs 2.69 —1.99 Off 42.5
6CXApp 8.07 —5.78 Off 41.7
7Arrivalrs 2.39 —1.68 Off 41.3
8OrbInfrGrrs 2.41 —1.59 Off 39.8
9OrchBioMd 13.99 —7.44 Off 34.7
10AlvariumA 7.94 —3.71 Off 31.8
11Amesiters 3.40 —1.37 Off 28.7
12ViaRenewrs 11.91 —4.65 Off 28.1
13RelayTher 12.74 —4.70 Off 26.9
14GameSqurs 4.46 —1.62 Off 26.6
15HarborCustrs 3.72 —1.33 Off 26.3
16InnovEyewrn 2.96 —1.02 Off 25.6
17MarathDigt 8.93 —3.04 Off 25.4
18MainzBio 4.44 —1.50 Off 25.3
19PhioPhrrs 3.85 —1.28 Off 25.0
20PreludeThr 6.14 —1.98 Off 24.4
21ScilexHldg 10.27 —3.19 Off 23.7
22CleanEnrgyn 2.00 .62 Off 23.7
23Apollomicsn 4.53 —1.40 Off 23.6
24GuardfrAIrs 17.85 —5.49 Off 23.5
25VCIGlbln 1.97 .59 Off 23.0
