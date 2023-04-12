NPR quits Elon Musk's Twitter over 'government-funded' label

National Public Radio is quitting Twitter after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk stamped NPR's main account with labels the news organization says undermine its credibility.
Twitter labeled NPR's main account last week as “state-affiliated media,” a label also used to identify media outlets that are controlled or heavily influenced by authoritarian governments, such as Russia and China. Twitter later changed the label to “government-funded media” and gave it to a few other organizations, such as the Public Broadcasting Service in the U.S. and the British Broadcasting Corporation in the U.K.