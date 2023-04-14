Wall Street opens flat; bank earnings, Fed comments in focus

Stocks are opening flat on Wall Street Friday as strong earnings from some big banks are offset by weak retail sales and comments by a top Fed official that more rate hikes are needed. The S&P 500 is virtually unchanged at the open, and the Dow is also unmoved. The Nasdaq is slightly lower. JPMorgan Chase is among the top gainers in the S&P, rising over 6% after reporting a big jump in quarterly profits. Boeing is among the biggest losers, dropping over 6% after warning production of its 737 Max airliner could be slowed by a parts issue. Treasury yields are rising.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story appears below.