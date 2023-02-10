Global shares fall, eyes on inflation, earnings, growth

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower on Friday after Wall Street retreated for a second day as market watchers considered earnings reports and various indicators about whether inflation is waning in the U.S. and elsewhere.
France's CAC 40 lost 0.3% in early trading to 7,169.30, while Germany's DAX shed 0.4% to 15,455.07. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.2% to 7,893.92. The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up less than 0.1% to 33,760.00. The S&P 500 future gained 0.1% to 33,769.00.