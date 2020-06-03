Zoom, Cheesecake Factory rise; HealthEquity, Ambarella fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Zoom Video Communications Inc., up $15.79 to $223.87

The video-conferencing company’s first-quarter financial results and forecasts blew past Wall Street’s expectations on a surge in demand.

Microchip Technology Inc., up $11.95 to $108.79

The chipmaker raised its profit and revenue forecasts and said supply chain problems are easing.

Lyft Inc., up $2.76 to $34.44

The ride-hailing company said business improved in May with a 26% increase in rides from April.

The Cheesecake Factory Inc., up $3.42 to $24.37

The restaurant operator said that reopened locations have recaptured about 75% of their prior-year sales.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., up $3.83 to $25.42

The high-end coat maker beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

Coty Inc., up 56 cents to $4.75

The maker of Clairol and other beauty products is discussing a potential collaboration with Kim Kardashian West.

HealthEquity Inc., down $4.53 to $58.08

The healthcare accounts manager reported disappointing first-quarter earnings and gave investors a weak financial forecast.

Ambarella Inc., down $8.55 to $53

The video-compression chipmaker gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the second quarter.