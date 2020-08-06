Zoetis: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) _ Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $377 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 89 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The animal health company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

Zoetis expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.52 to $3.68 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.3 billion to $6.48 billion.

Zoetis shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 3%. The stock has climbed 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZTS