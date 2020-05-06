Zix: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ Zix Corp. (ZIXI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $853,000 in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 8 cents per share.
The e-mail encryption company posted revenue of $52.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.8 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Zix expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 14 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $52 million to $53 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Zix expects full-year earnings in the range of 56 cents to 58 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $210 million to $217 million.
Zix shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.81, a fall of 44% in the last 12 months.
_____
