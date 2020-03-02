Ziopharm: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Ziopharm Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $15.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.14. A year ago, they were trading at $2.89.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZIOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZIOP