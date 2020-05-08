Ziopharm: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Ziopharm Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $2.65. A year ago, they were trading at $4.35.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZIOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZIOP