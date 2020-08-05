Zagg: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) _ Zagg Inc. (ZAGG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its second quarter.

The Midvale, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, were 2 cents per share.

The mobile device accessory maker posted revenue of $77.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.06. A year ago, they were trading at $6.03.

