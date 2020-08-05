https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/Willis-Lease-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15459936.php
Willis Lease: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) _ Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.4 million.
The Coconut Creek, Florida-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share.
The jet engine lessor posted revenue of $75 million in the period.
Willis Lease shares have dropped 65% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 65% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLFC
View Comments