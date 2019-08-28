Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $62.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 87 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

Williams-Sonoma expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.74 billion to $5.9 billion.

Williams-Sonoma shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $68.69, rising slightly in the last 12 months.

