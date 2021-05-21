White House proposes lower $1.7T infrastructure in GOP talks LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE, Associated Press May 21, 2021 Updated: May 21, 2021 3:40 p.m.
A concrete pump frames the Capitol Dome during renovations and repairs to Lower Senate Park on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. President Joe Biden hopes to pass a massive national infrastructure plan by this summer but Democrats and Republicans in Congress appear divided over his proposal for $2.3 trillion in spending to upgrade the nation's crumbling infrastructure. J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, right, visits the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge construction site together with District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, in southeast Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, left, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, right, visit the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge construction site in together with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, in southeast Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Republican Senators in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The two senators from West Virginia are playing central roles in Biden's infrastructure plans. Democrat Joe Manchin is a crucial 50th vote for his party on Biden's proposals. Evan Vucci/AP
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House put forward a $1.7 trillion infrastructure counteroffer Friday to Senate Republicans, dropping from President Joe Biden's sweeping $2.3 trillion proposal “in the spirit of finding common ground.”
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki disclosed the new offer as talks were still underway between key Cabinet secretaries and GOP senators at a crucial stage toward a deal. Skepticism had been rising on all sides amid complaints about the lack of significant movement off the opening bids. Republicans had offered a $568 billion plan.
Written By
LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE