Westamerica: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) _ Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $17 million.

The San Rafael, California-based bank said it had earnings of 63 cents per share.

The holding company for Westamerica Bank posted revenue of $51.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $51.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Westamerica shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WABC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WABC