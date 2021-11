HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Directors of the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition voted to dissolve the organization amide tensions with workers who formed a union this summer, raising questions about the future of environmental activism in the region, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

The 34-year-old Huntington, West Virginia, based nonprofit said in a statement that it could not disclose the reasons for its dissolution “due to confidential personnel matters and ongoing legal issues.”

It said the nonprofit is “no longer able to diligently carry out our mission,” and will distribute its assets to other nonprofits with similar missions.

Former Project Coordinator Dustin White said that after management learned of their organizing efforts in March, board member Mike Forman berated them and management began ignoring them.

“It became quite obvious ... they were dead set against a union,” White said.

Foreman signed an April message to board members calling the unionization effort a “COUP” in capital letters. It also claimed the choice to organize with the Industrial Workers of the World was, in part, about “Socialist Anarchism” and that the workers were trying to transform the Coalition into a “radical organization based on their fringe beliefs.”

Forman, who served as union president for three National Air Traffic Controllers Association locals, denied being anti-union in an email. He said the unionizing staffers and the IWW had put out “disinformation and misinformation” but declined to elaborate.

The board fired Director of Organizing Brendan Muckian-Bates in May, saying he was unlawfully organizing a union as a supervisor — a claim the National Labor Relations Board later found to be unsubstantiated. The board also fired White, alleging that he violated civility rules during an email exchange.

Workers voted in July to certify the union. Their demands included a standardized pay scale, an equitable discipline policy and the right to union representation at any meeting where matters affecting pay, hours, benefits, advancement or layoffs were discussed. Union members said management agreed to begin collective bargaining negotiations on Oct. 27, but canceled when they could not reach an agreement with union members who wanted to meet virtually.

“They really have tried to drag every single thing out as much as humanly possible this whole time,” Coalition Community Organizer Alex Cole said. He called the dissolution “devastating.”

Environmental groups said they are losing a vital partner.

“OVEC has been the trailblazing group for environmental justice activism,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said in an email. “So many communities benefited from their dedication to exposing truths, negotiating solutions, and keeping people most impacted by environmental harms at the center of their work.”

Meanwhile, the union released a statement saying its members are "already working tirelessly to find avenues to continue the work and rebuild in the void left by this institution and the selfish people who decided to kill it instead of allowing it to change.”