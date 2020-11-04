Wendy's: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Wendy's Co. (WEN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $39.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $452.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $455.6 million.

Wendy's shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

