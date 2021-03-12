Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Mar. 8-Mar. 12. INCREASED DIVIDENDS American Tower REIT 1.24 from 1.21 Big 5 Sporting Goods .15 from .10 EastGroup Properties .79 from .6617 CMC Materials .46 from .44 Community Financial .15 from .125 CompX Intl A .20 from .10 Dick's Sporting Goods .3625 from .3125 Flexsteel Industries .15 from .10 General Dynamics 1.19 from 1.10 Horace Mann Educators .31 from .30 SpartanNash .20 from .1925 Sun Communities .83 from .79 TriCo Bancshares .25 from .22 TTEC Holdings .43 from .40 INITIAL DIVIDENDS Aarons .10 REDUCED DIVIDENDS National CineMedia .05 from .07 SPECIAL DIVIDENDS B Riley Financial 3.00 Rocket Companies 1.11 OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS: Stock Splits This Week Amphenol Corp 2 for 1 split Lee Enterprises 1 for 10 reverse split NEW STOCK LISTINGS NYSE Oscar Health Inc Pontem Corporation Sendas Distribuidora SA VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS JOANN Inc Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc OncoCyte Corp Prometheus Biosciences CORPORATE NAME CHANGES Colonnade Acquisition Corp to Ouster Inc NantKwest to ImmunityBio Inc PICO Holdings Inc to Vidler Water Resources Tran Enterix to Asensus Surgical