Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jan. 25-Jan. 29. INCREASED DIVIDENDS Anthem 1.13 from .95 Archer Daniels Midland .37 from .36 BlackRock 4.13 from 3.63 CMS Energy .434 from .4075 Cadence Bancorp .15 from .075 Cambridge Bancorp .55 from .53 Cheniere Energy Partner .655 from .65 Colony Bancorp .1025 from .10 Consolidated Edison .775 from .765 Delek Logistics Partners .91 from .905 First Bancshares .13 from .12 First Foundation .09 from .07 Franklin Eelectric .175 from .155 1st Source .29 from .28 German Ameri Bancorp .21 from .19 Heartland Financial USA .22 from .20 Hess Midstream .4471 from .4417 Independent Bank Mich .21 from .20 Intel .3475 from .33 JB Hunt Transport .28 from .27 Kimberly-Clark 1.14 from 1.07 Linde 1.06 from .963 Marine Products .10 from .08 MarketAxess Holdings .66 from .60 National Bank Holdings .21 from .20 NextEra Energy Partners .615 from .595 Norfolk Southern .99 from .94 Oak Valley Bancorp .145 from .14 Pacific Premier Bancorp .30 from .28 Park National 1.03 from 1.02 Penske Automotive .43 from .42 Premier Financial .24 from .22 RBB Bancorp .12 from .09 Reliant Bancorp .12 from .10 Rollins Inc .08 from .0533 S&P Global .77 from .67 Sierra Bancorp .21 from .20 Simmons First Natl A .18 from .17 Southern Missouri Bancorp .16 from .15 Timberland Bancorp .21 from .20 Washington Federal .23 from .22 WEC Energy Group .6775 from .6325 Williams Cos .41 from .40 REDUCED DIVIDENDS Dorchester Minerals .2423 from .3256 SPECIAL DIVIDENDS Del Taco Restaurants .04 g- Canadian funds OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS: STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK Life Storage Inc 3 for 2 ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION American Renal Associates Holdings - Nautic Partners (853M) Foundation Building Materials - American Securities (1.37B) NEW STOCK LISTINGS NYSE Him & Hers Health Inc Trepont Acquisition UWM Holding Inc NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS B Riley Financial Inc 6.00 Senior Notes Due 2028 ChampionX Corp Home Point Capital Inc PhenixFIN Corp Shoals Technologies Group Inc Trinity Capital Inc Verint Systems Inc STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS Eidos Therapeutics