Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends May. 4-May. 8.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Agree Realty .60 from .585
Baxter International .245 from .22
Cogent Communications .68 from .66
Community Healthcare Tr .42 from .4125
Danaher Corp .18 from .17
Expeditors Intl of Washingtong .52 from .50
Factset Research .77 from .72
Fst Ameri Finl Corp .44 from .42
Nexpoint Real Estate .40 from .3125
North American Constru .04 from .02
PepsiCo Inc 1.0225 from .955
PetMed Express .28 from .27
TE Connectivity Ltd .48 from .46
Thomson Reuters .38 from .345
Tronox Holdings Plc .07 from .045
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Loral Space and Communic 5.50
REDUCED DIVIDENDS
BG Staffing .05 from .30
Equinor ASA .09 from .27
Evolution Petro .10 from .025
Falcon Minerals .025 from .135
Gaslog Ltd .05 from .15
GrafTech International .01 from .085
Hanmi Financial Corp .12 from .24
Kingstone Companies .04 from .0625
PacWest Bancorp .25 from .60
Panhandle Oil & Gas .01 from .04
ProAssurance Corp .05 from .31
Sabra Health Care REIT .30 from .45
Salient Midstr .06 from .171
Suncor Energy .21 from .465
THL Cedit .10 from .21
Weingarten Rlty Inv .18 from .395
Welltower Inc .61 from .87
Wendy's Co .05 from .12
Westrock Co .20 from .465
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION
Mellanox Technologies Ltd - Nvidia (6.8B)
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Global Capital BDC Inc
Neon Therapeutics
Star Group (The)
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Asanko Gold Inc to Galiano Gold Inc
China Internet Nationwide Finl Svcs to Hudson Capital
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals to 9 Meters Biopharma Inc
Universal Forest Products to UFP Industries Inc