NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Dec. 9-Dec. 13.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

AES Corp (The) .1433 from .1365

Albany International .19 from .18

Amgen inc 1.60 from 1.45

Axis Capital Hldgs Ltd .41 from .40

Bristol-Myers Squibb .45 from .41

CH Robinson Wrldwide .51 from .50

Camping World Cl A .0732

Cubesmart .33 from .32

Culp Inc .105 from .10

Douglas Emmett inc .28 from .26

Eastman Chemical Co .66 from .62

Edison International .6375 from .6125

Essential Properties Realty .23 from .22

Exantas Capital .275 from .25

Fortune Brands Home .24 from .22

Franklin Resources .27 from .26

Graco Inc .175 from .16

Hanover Insurance Group .65 from .60

Hillenbrand .2125 from .21

Hooker Furniture .16 from .15

Independent Bank .44 from .25

Independence Holding .20 from .15

Innovative Industrial 1.00 from .78

J&J Snack Foods .575 from .50

Kennedy-Wilson .22 from .21

Meridian Bancorp .08 from .07

Mid-America Apt Communities 1.00 from .96

Norwood Financial .25 from .24

Nucor Corp .4025 from .40

Owens Corning Inc .24 from .22

PNM Resources .3075 from .29

Park Hotels & Resorts .55 from .45

Pentair PLC .19 from .18

Quanta Services .05 from .04

Realty Income .2275 from .227

Rent-A-Center .29 from .25

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd .78 from .70

SEI Investments .35 from .33

SL Green Realty Corp .885 from .85

Trinity Industries .19 from .17

WD-40 Co .67 from .61

Zoetis Inc .20 from .164

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

Ares Capital .02

Phoenix New Media ADR 1.3712

Sunstone Hotel Investors .57

Support.com 1.00

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

Salem Media Group .025 from .065

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

iMedia Brands Cl A 1 for 10 reverse split

ShiftPixy Inc 1 for 40 reverse split

TransEnterix Inc 1 for 13 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION

Cambrex Corp - Permira Funds (2.4B)

Roan Resources Inc - Citizen Energy Operating LLC (1B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Bill.com Holdings (IPO)

First Republic Bank pfd I

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

EHang Holdings Ltd ADS (IPO)

Financial Group 5.25pc pfd

Healthcare Trust Inc 7.375pc pfd

XP Inc Cl A

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Suntrust Bank (merger)

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Dish Network Corp rights 12/10/2019

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

BB&T Corp to Truist Financial Corp

BB&T Corp 5.2pc pfd F to Truist Financial Corp pfd F

BB&T Corp 5.2pc pfd G to Truist Financial Corp pfd G

BB&T Corp 5.625pc pfd H to Truist Finacial Corp pfd H

Suntrust Bank pfd A to Truist Financial Corp pfd I