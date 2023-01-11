Watchdog sees 'light at the end of the tunnel' for the IRS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is beginning to see “a light at the end of the tunnel” of its customer service struggles, thanks to tens of billions of new money from the Democrats' climate and health law and the authority to hire more people, according to an independent watchdog within the agency.
But that upbeat assessment from the National Taxpayer Advocate is tempered by an early move by the new House Republican majority to rescind nearly $71 billion that Congress had provided the IRS, even though the bill approved Monday is unlikely to advance in the Democratic-run Senate.