Walmart, Sarepta rise; Chevron, D.R. Horton fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Twilio Inc., up $2.34 to $299.54. The cloud communications company is buying business texting platform Zipwhip for about $850 million. Chevron Corp., down $3.29 to $106.18. Oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks. Walmart Inc., up $3.02 to $141.91. The world’s largest retailer beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., up $6.31 to $81.44. The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study on a potential muscular dystrophy treatment. Core-Mark Holding Co., up $2.89 to $45.08. The wholesale consumer products distributor is being bought by Performance Food Group in a $2.5 billion deal. Desktop Metal Inc., down 19 cents to $13.37. The 3D printing technology company is buying Adaptive3D. D.R. Horton Inc., down $3.41 to $92.24. Homebuilders slipped after a report showed that U.S. home construction fell surprisingly sharply in April. Baidu Inc., down 32 cents to $188.88. The web search company slipped along with the broader market, despite reporting solid first-quarter earnings.