Voxx: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Friday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $72 million in the period.

Voxx shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $5.65, a climb of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOXX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOXX