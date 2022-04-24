Polling agencies project reelection for French leader Macron JOHN LEICESTER , Associated Press April 24, 2022 Updated: April 24, 2022 2:28 p.m.
1 of21 People queue to vote at a polling station in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. Laurent Cipriani/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 A woman leaves the polling station after voting in the second round of the French presidential election in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. Laurent Cipriani/AP Show More Show Less
3 of21 A man is about to cast his ballot in Sevres, near Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France votes in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
4 of21 French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he heads to the polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 French far-right contender Marine Le Pen casts her vote in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from Marine Le Pen. Michel Spingler/AP Show More Show Less
6 of21 People queue to cast their ballot in Sevres, near Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France voted in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
7 of21 French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron leave their house to head to the polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 French far-right contender Marine Le Pen casts her vote in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from Marine Le Pen. Michel Spingler/AP Show More Show Less
9 of21 A woman pushes a dog in a buggy as she arrives to cast her vote in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
10 of21 Voters stand in voting booths at a polling station in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. Laurent Cipriani/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Papers showing the candidate names are placed on a table as people prepare to cast their votes in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
12 of21 A woman casts her vote in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
13 of21 A woman casts her vote in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. Michel Spingler/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 A torn up poster reveals a second similar one of centrist incumbent President Emmanuel Macron outside a polling station in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
15 of21 A defaced election poster for far-right contender Marine Le Pen is seen outside a polling station in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from Marine Le Pen. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
16 of21 A woman votes at a polling station in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Defaced posters are seen outside a polling station in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
18 of21 French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron greets well-wishers after casting his vote in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
19 of21 French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron waves from his car after casting his vote in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21 A man arrives at a the polling station to vote in the second round of the French presidential election in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. Laurent Cipriani/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — Polling agencies projected that French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection Sunday in the presidential runoff, offering French voters and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A second five-year term for Macron, if confirmed by official results later Sunday, would spare France and its allies in Europe and beyond the seismic upheaval of a shift of power in wartime. Macron's rival, far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen, quickly conceded Sunday night.
Written By
JOHN LEICESTER