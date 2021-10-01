Biden heading to Hill, as Democrats scale back $3.5T plan LISA MASCARO , AP Congressional Correspondent Oct 1, 2021 Updated: Oct. 1, 2021 1:18 p.m.
1 of8 Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters as he leaves a private meeting with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, and other White House officials on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Determined not to let his $3.5 trillion government overhaul collapse, President Joe Biden cleared his schedule late Thursday and Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed the House into an evening session as the Democratic leaders worked to negotiate a scaled-back plan centrist holdouts would accept. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., leaves a private meeting with Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, and other White House officials on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Determined not to let his $3.5 trillion government overhaul collapse, President Joe Biden cleared his schedule late Thursday and Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed the House into an evening session as the Democratic leaders worked to negotiate a scaled-back plan centrist holdouts would accept. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this March 1, 2021, file photo Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., right, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., at left, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Schumer is preparing for a morning vote to temporarily fund the government while President Joe Biden appears unable to strike swift agreement with two wavering Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., over his big $3.5 trillion government overhaul. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. takes a question from a reporter during her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Determined not to let his $3.5 trillion government overhaul collapse, President Joe Biden cleared his schedule late Thursday and Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed the House into an evening session as the Democratic leaders worked to negotiate a scaled-back plan centrist holdouts would accept. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Capitol Hill on Friday as Democrats are determined to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government overhaul and salvage a related public works bill after a long night of frantic negotiations resulted in no deal.
The White House said Biden is set to meet with House Democrats in a private caucus meeting on steps forward. Speaker Nancy Pelosi had earlier vowed there would be a “vote today” on the companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill that is popular but has become snared in the broader debate. But the situation was highly uncertain, and no schedule was set.