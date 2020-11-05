Vonage: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOLMDEL, N.J. (AP) _ Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its third quarter.

The Holmdel, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The provider of phone services through cloud-connected devices posted revenue of $316.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $308.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Vonage said it expects revenue in the range of $314 million to $317 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.24 billion.

Vonage shares have risen 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

