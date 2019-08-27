https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/Volvo-s-Polestar-opens-China-factory-to-export-to-14380543.php
Volvo's Polestar opens China factory to export to Europe, US
BEIJING (AP) — Volvo Cars' performance electric car brand, Polestar, has opened a factory in western China to produce a gasoline-electric hybrid for export to Europe and the United States.
Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said Tuesday exports of the two-door, carbon fiber Polestar 1 coupe start this year to Europe, priced at about 150,000 euros ($165,000).
Ingenlath said exports to the United States from the factory in Chengdu start next year.
Volvo Cars is owned by Chinese automaker Geely Holding.
