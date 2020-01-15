Volt Information: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $749,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The staffing services provider posted revenue of $258.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $15.2 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $997.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.83. A year ago, they were trading at $3.51.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOLT