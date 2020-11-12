VolitionRX: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ VolitionRX Ltd. (VNRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The life sciences company posted revenue of $600 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.22. A year ago, they were trading at $5.19.

