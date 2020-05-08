VolitionRX: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ VolitionRX Ltd. (VNRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The life sciences company posted revenue of $544,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.14. A year ago, they were trading at $3.26.

