ViacomCBS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $481 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $6.28 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.12 billion.

ViacomCBS shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 47% in the last 12 months.

