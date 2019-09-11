Vape death prompts Oregon to ask stores to review products

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in charge of Oregon's legal retail marijuana market will ask store owners to voluntarily review the products on their shelves and pull any they feel might be unsafe.

The request comes after reports of severe lung illnesses and six deaths that have been tied to electronic cigarettes, including one death in Oregon that was linked to a vaping device containing marijuana oil sold at a legal retail store.

Steve Marks, executive director of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, told The Associated Press Wednesday his agency will also ask marijuana stores to put up signs warning about the potential danger of vaping.

He says his agency can't ban vaping devices or any specific ingredients in them until more is known about what is causing the health problems in users.