Urban One: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $12.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $91.9 million in the period.

Urban One shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

