Ur Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) _ Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its second quarter.

The Littleton, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The uranium mining company posted revenue of $6.9 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 59 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 60 cents.

