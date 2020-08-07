Univar: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) _ Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.8 million.

The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period.

Univar shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNVR