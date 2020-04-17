Unity Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) _ Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $5.4 million.

The bank, based in Clinton, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $22.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Unity Bancorp shares have dropped 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 45% in the last 12 months.

