United Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $171.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $3.84.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $380.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $362 million.

United Therapeutics shares have climbed 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 43% in the last 12 months.

