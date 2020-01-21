United: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $641 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.67 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $10.89 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

United shares have decreased nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $85.79, rising slightly in the last 12 months.

