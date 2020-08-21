Ubiquiti: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $92.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.46 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $315.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $380.3 million, or $5.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.

Ubiquiti shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 69% in the last 12 months.

