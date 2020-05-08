https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/Ubiquiti-Fiscal-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15256209.php
Ubiquiti: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $103.7 million.
The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.61 per share.
The computer networking company posted revenue of $337.4 million in the period.
Ubiquiti shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 2% in the last 12 months.
