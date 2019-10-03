Uber expands helicopter service in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber is giving riders the option to skip the traffic jam and hail a helicopter to the airport instead _ provided they can shell out the money.

The ride-hailing company expanded its helicopter service Thursday between lower Manhattan in New York City and John F. Kennedy International Airport, making it available to all Uber riders with iPhones instead of just those in the top tiers of its rewards program. Uber hopes to deploy it to Android users soon.

Uber sees the helicopter rides as a step closer to achieving its goal to eventually deploy a much larger network of all-electric flying taxis.