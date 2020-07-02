https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-15383624.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1AvitaTheran
|30.00
|+22.71
|Up311.5
|2Workhorsers
|20.91
|+11.01
|Up111.2
|3PolarPwr
|2.58
|+1.32
|Up104.8
|4YRCWwde
|3.04
|+1.43
|Up
|88.8
|5QumuCp
|4.42
|+1.95
|Up
|78.9
|6BlinkChrg
|5.28
|+2.26
|Up
|74.8
|7ElectrVeh
|3.13
|+1.30
|Up
|71.0
|8BroadwyFinlh
|3.11
|+1.19
|Up
|62.0
|9Arcimotoh
|6.82
|+2.45
|Up
|56.1
|10LiminalBion
|16.75
|+5.69
|Up
|51.4
|11GeniusBrInth
|3.55
|+1.10
|Up
|44.9
|12Forterra
|12.24
|+3.33
|Up
|37.4
|13PlugPowerh
|9.10
|+2.27
|Up
|33.2
|14AyroIncrs
|3.27
|+.80
|Up
|32.4
|15MonakerGrp
|2.25
|+.54
|Up
|31.6
|16OriginAgrh
|8.63
|+2.02
|Up
|30.6
|17InterpDiagrs
|6.14
|+1.41
|Up
|29.8
|18CitiTrends
|19.84
|+4.49
|Up
|29.2
|19EltekLtd
|5.25
|+1.18
|Up
|29.0
|20PriorTchHld
|2.84
|+.63
|Up
|28.5
|21Chembio
|4.18
|+.91
|Up
|27.8
|22Axogen
|11.49
|+2.49
|Up
|27.7
|23CPSTech
|2.04
|+.44
|Up
|27.5
|24OpkoHlth
|3.54
|+.76
|Up
|27.3
|25BallardPwr
|17.36
|+3.71
|Up
|27.2
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1CleveBioLh
|2.24
|—2.02
|Off
|47.4
|2ZynerbaPhm
|3.50
|—2.80
|Off
|44.4
|3InterceptPh
|47.09
|—30.40
|Off
|39.2
|4TravelCntrrs
|13.56
|—8.32
|Off
|38.0
|5ConcrtPump
|3.44
|—2.04
|Off
|37.2
|6LiquidTech
|7.79
|—3.11
|Off
|28.5
|7InovioPharm
|21.45
|—8.53
|Off
|28.5
|8VerricaPh
|10.30
|—3.89
|Off
|27.4
|9BQQIIntlMd
|2.11
|—
|.79
|Off
|27.2
|10Chaisma
|4.51
|—1.57
|Off
|25.8
|11AspiraWmHl
|4.05
|—1.20
|Off
|22.9
|12SavaraIncrs
|2.13
|—
|.62
|Off
|22.5
|13SeanrgyMhrs
|2.12
|—
|.60
|Off
|22.1
|14HeronTherh
|15.53
|—4.29
|Off
|21.6
|15LandecCp
|7.59
|—2.03
|Off
|21.1
|16iHrtMedian
|7.14
|—1.88
|Off
|20.8
|17MdConEPhrs
|3.34
|—
|.84
|Off
|20.1
|18MEIPharma
|3.49
|—
|.81
|Off
|18.8
|19FulcrumThn
|17.85
|—4.12
|Off
|18.8
|20SiNtxTchrs
|1.67
|—
|.37
|Off
|18.1
|21EnergyRecov
|6.85
|—1.51
|Off
|18.0
|22USEnrgyrs
|4.75
|—1.03
|Off
|17.8
|23VenusConcrs
|3.52
|—
|.76
|Off
|17.8
|24Otonomy
|3.16
|—
|.68
|Off
|17.7
|25Aravive
|11.64
|—2.46
|Off
|17.4
